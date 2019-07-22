Three Yorkshirewomen nominated for the 2019 Barclaycard Awards

Three Yorkshire contenders have been nominated as finalists in the 2019 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail Awards.

Lucy Crowther from Leeds, who is group HR Director at Wakefield-based Card Factory, has been nominated for the Leader Award.

Jackie Mulligan from Bradford, the founder and CEO of Shipley-based ShopAppy, has been nominated for the Entrepreneur Award sponsored by Amazon.

The third Yorkshire contender is Leeds-based Philippa Haigh, senior sales executive at Farnell Land Rover Guiseley, who has been nominated for the Rising Star Award sponsored by Tesco.

Barclaycard said the changing face of retail is a key topic for UK business in 2019 as evolving shopping habits, the rise of online retailers, and the disappearance of larger names on the UK’s high street are causing the industry to evolve more rapidly than ever before.

It said bricks and mortar retailers are having to develop new techniques to drive sales and footfall whilst both on and offline outlets are working to transform the overall customer experience and increase engagement.

Research shows that businesses with gender diverse workforces are more innovative, in touch with their customer base and more likely to have financial returns above their respective national industry medians, yet Barclaycard said the retail industry still suffers from a lack of diversity at senior level.

Women currently make up the majority of the three million people employed within the retail industry, however research shows that women are far less likely to fill senior positions than men, with director-level roles being 26 per cent female and 74 per cent male.

The payment firm said this year’s finalists reflect how much retail has changed to encompass a hugely diverse range of roles and businesses - from entrepreneurs who have started their own street food businesses, jewellery brands and dental hygiene companies to leaders making an impact on the long-established, household name organisations in which they work.

The judges said this diversity is “truly outstanding” and also highlighted the determination, motivation and ambition that was evident across all of the finalists.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywoman, said: “This year’s finalists are fantastic examples of the pioneers changing the retail industry and showcase what a rewarding and fulfilling career it can offer.

"We should approach the changing dynamic of the high street with a positive attitude due to the number of stimulating new businesses and techniques that we are witnessing in reaction to the current climate. We want to continue to promote women in retail and celebrate these role models who are inspiring future generations.”

Anita Liu Harvey, director of strategy and business planning at Barclaycard, added: “This year’s finalists are a testament to the incredible women working in retail, and their achievements are all the more impressive given the current change and challenges facing the sector.

"From entrepreneurs to long-established brand names, we are proud to partner with an awards programme which encompasses such a huge breadth and depth of talent from a diverse range of backgrounds. Huge congratulations to all 23 finalists.”

The winners will be announced on September 11 at an awards ceremony in London.

The 2019 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail Awards finalists are:

Above & Beyond Award

Emma Bolton-King, Head of Marketing Strategy and Customer Experience, Sainsbury’s Argos, Milton Keynes

Tracey Gilbert , Womens Store Manager, Gap, London

Azmina Kareem, General Manager Tesco Sourcing Sri Lanka, Tesco, Colombo

Fiona McDonnell, European Director, Beer, Wines & Spirits, Amazon, London

Customer Experience Award

Alice Boaten, Regional Manager, Sainsbury’s Argos, London

Amy Dunne, Project Manager, McDonald’s Restaurant Ltd, London

Helen Flaxman, Senior Customer & Communications Manager, Superdrug, London

Farhana Khatun, Customer Service Manager, Sainsbury’s Argos, London

Lucy Knight, Personal Stylist, John Lewis & Partners, London

Leader Award

Lucy Crowther , Group HR Director, Card Factory, Leeds

Amber Kelly, People and Culture Director, Post Office Ltd, London

Nicola Noble, Head of Quality Assurance and Operational Change, SSE, Glasgow

Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Amazon

Dr Jackie Mulligan, Founder/CEO, ShopAppy Ltd, Bradford

Marisa Hordern, Founder & Creative Director, Missoma Jewellery, London

Lucy Litwack, CEO, Coco de Mer, London

Tania Rahman, Founder & CEO, Chit Chaat Chai Limited, London

Dominique Tillen, Founder and Managing Director, Brush-Baby Ltd, Winchester

Male Mentor Award – Sponsored by Specsavers

Paul O’Neill, Divisional Manager, Sainsburys Argos, Manchester

Gary Pickering, Director of Sales and Retention, SSE, Cheltenham

Karl Viedge, Senior Business Partner Manager, Amazon, London

Rising Star Award – Sponsored by Tesco

Philippa Haigh, Senior Sales Executive, Farnell Land Rover Guiseley, Leeds

Krittika D’Silva, PhD Student, University of Cambridge, Cambridge

Jessica Szczerbinski, Floor Manager, Gap, London