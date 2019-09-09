Today's top Yorkshire business stories

Have your say

Good morning, another busy week for Yorkshire' economy is underway. Here are today's leading headlines.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport received some welcome news with the confimation it has been named the nation's best airport for customer service.

Lloyds setting aside more cash for PPI

The airport's staff were praised for being "personable and polite".

Read more here

Halifax bank owner Lloyds has become the latest firm to set aside millions more pounds to deal with PPI claims.

Lloyds faced a raft of last minute claims ahead of last month's deadline.

BA

Read more here

Yorkshire's private firms look to still be in expansion mode.

NatWest figures showed most companies to be growing.

Read more here

There was less good news for passengers of British Airways flights. A 48 hour strike is underway leading to the grounding of scores of flights.

Read more here

And finally tech firm Shark Ninja is moving its HQ from Wakefield to Leeds as it continues its expansion.

Read more here

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day.