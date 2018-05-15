Top business figures reveal secret for creating high performing teams

LEADING corporate figures have passed on tips for creating high performing business teams.

The Collaborative Professionals Network (CPN) hosted a breakfast event which included a discussion about the best way of establishing and retaining talented teams.

Collaborative Professionals Network at Platform in Leeds.'David Colgrave (Axon Moore) speaks.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe'15th May 2018.

The event, which was held at Platform in Leeds and chaired by Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, featured contributions from Mark Owen of Womble Bond Dickinson, Jane Wilson of Alpaca, David Colgrave of Axon Moore and experienced business figures Ian Garner and Tony Webster.

The CPN has been established to shout about the large numbers of professional services firms that have established a base in Yorkshire.

It also aims to provide a forum for debate about issues facing the regional economy, such as the importance of protecting employees’ mental health.

CPN has been formed as a result of a partnership between The Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, Leeds Law Society, The Institute of Directors, the Chartered Institute of Taxation and the Association of Taxation Technicians, the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Collaborative Professionals Network at Platform in Leeds.'Greg Wright hosts.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe'15th May 2018.

Andrea Jones, a senior associate solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, who is also vice chairman of the CPN said: “The thinking behind the group is to promote networking between businesses and professional services in Yorkshire. The idea was to have a collaboration of different professional bodies and events that would appeal to a broad range of professionals and business owners.”

Speakers at previous CPN events have included rugby union legend Sir Clive Woodward.