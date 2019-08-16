Top Yorkshire business stories of the week

Have your say

Sajid Javid

Loan Charge

The scandal continues to rumble along.

At the start of the week Sir Vince Cable called for a judge led investigation of the controversial tax which is impacting on the lives of tens of thousands of entrepreneurs.

This was followed by the news that 11 different organisations have written to the Prime Minister and Chancellor, calling upon them to urgently review the matter.

British Steel - Scott Merrylees

British Steel

There was huge relief when a deal was provisionally struck for new ownership at British Steel.

The manufacturer is responsible for around 20,000 jobs across the UK and is set for new Turkish owners.

AMRC's Sydney deal

Boris Johnson

The South Yorkshire institution is home to some of the planet's most cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

Now a multi-million aerotropolis plan in Australia is looking to replicate its success, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AMRC bosses.

NG Bailey

We exclusively revealed how engineering giant NG Bailey is going from strength-to-strength with soaring revenues and profits. Its acquisition of the Freedom Group last year is paying dividends.

Xeros

AFI Uplift

The Wakefield manufacturer reached a £160m agreement to acquire Facelift in a move that cements its position as a true national player in its field.

Xeros

There was also disappointing news that Xeros is planning to axe up to 100 jobs as its winds down its direct sale business. The Rotherham-based firm is moving to a licence model and is seeking to raise millions through a share issue.

