Tougher Minds: Workplace well-being is all in the mind says Dr Jon Finn

Calls for employers and businesses to focus on well-being in the workplace are growing. That is admirable and necessary, writes Dr Jon Finn, founder and MD of award-winning performance consultancy Tougher Minds.

However, many people are unaware there is a major obstacle to consistently achieving this and avoiding the potentially damaging stress created by daily life. That obstacle is inside us. It is the human brain.

Evolution means the human brain focuses on our survival and not on how to support health and happiness as we measure them today.

The limbic region of the brain, or what we call the A.P.E. (drawing on neuroscientist Paul MacLean’s metaphor of the ‘triune brain’) can dominate thoughts and habits. It drives basic instincts which once helped us survive but are not helpful in modern life.



This region makes us prioritise things like nutrition, shelter and physical safety. So we always look out for threats. The same region also makes us concerned about how we are perceived. Hence, we worry about what others think.

Food was not always easily available. We used to be hunters-gatherers, not supermarket shoppers, so we are predisposed to conserve energy. This is why we sometimes prefer to watch TV instead of exercise, and we are inclined to avoid mentally challenging work.



Scientific evidence also indicates humans have evolved to procrastinate and be impulsive. We know this type of behaviour can be very unhelpful but related research highlights how impulsiveness was useful for early man. Our ancestors needed to quickly satisfy basic survival needs; therefore short-term goals were prioritised.



These once advantageous traits can undermine human well-being and performance.

They encourage us, not to pursue excellence, but to succumb to short-term temptation, and overlook the long-term goal setting that helps maintain focus, discipline and diligence. In terms of success in life and at work, this means it can be very difficult to perform to our potential, reach our objectives and feel fulfilled.



At Tougher Minds we support people to consistently use the clever part of their brain to overcome these primal impulses so they can be their best more often.

Our programmes operate in business, education and within families, to develop the helpful habits that are vital for modern life and our rapidly changing world. We have shown it is possible to overcome the A.P.E. Brain and become healthy, happy and high-performing.



