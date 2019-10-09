Trading is in line with expectations at Harrogate IT firm Redcentric

IT services provider Redcentric said trading for the half year was in line with expectations as the company focuses on its new and existing customers in both the public and private sectors.

The Harrogate-based firm said net debt as of September 30, 2019, was £16.5m, down from £17.6m on March 31 and £22.6m on September 30, 2018.

This was despite dividend payments of £1.5m and an acceleration of network and infrastructure capital expenditure in the period, the firm added.

Redcentric has also commenced a share buyback programme, which it announced on September 17.