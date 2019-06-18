Trawler Gin celebrates Hull’s rich maritime heritage

A gin distillery and bar is celebrating Hull’s rich maritime heritage by launching a “trawler-strength” spirit with a new flavour.

Trawler Gin is distilled in the heart of Hull’s waterfront district in a traditional copper still.

The team behind Humber Street Distillery Co. has created the bespoke gin to support a £27m regeneration scheme to restore several of Hull’s key maritime treasures and promote the city as a world class visitor destination.

For each bottle sold, 5 per cent will be donated to the “Hull: Yorkshire’s Maritime City” project, which will see the restoration of Hull Maritime Museum; the Dock Office Chambers; the North End Shipyard; the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship.

Humber Street Distillery Co. owners Lee Kirman and Charlotte Bailey share a passion for preserving Hull’s maritime history and were keen to support the project while paying a tribute to the city’s trawlermen of the past.

Mr Kirman said: “When we heard about the Hull: Yorkshire’s Maritime City project we really wanted to get behind it, so we decided to create a new bespoke gin with a hint of marine flavours as a tribute to Hull’s seafaring past.

“We live and work on Hull Marina so we desperately want to see the maritime landmarks of the area preserved for future generations to enjoy and to also help Hull become a world class destination for visitors.

“Our new trawler-strength gin is a respectful nod to the hard and dangerous lives led by Hull’s trawlermen and their reputation for being ‘three-day millionaires’, as they were only home for about three days at a time. These were strong men who would have needed a stiff drink after their arduous time at sea,”

Councillor Daren Hale, Hull City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Investment and Regeneration, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Humber Street Distillery Co and so grateful to Lee and Charlotte for supporting the maritime project.

“We hope people will enjoy the gin, knowing they are contributing to and supporting our ambitious project to protect and celebrate Hull’s rich maritime history.”

The latest tipple adds to Humber Street Distillery’s extensive drinks range of 150 gins, 60 rums, 15 bourbons and a gin-led cocktail menu. The bar also stocks a range of quality wines and craft beers.

The distillery’s 150-litre still has a production capacity of 220 bottles a day and will produce Trawler Gin for in-bar sale and to supply other Hull bars and restaurants as well as nearby venues The Deep, Bonus Arena and the KCOM Stadium.

Trawler Gin is now available to buy from Humber Street Distillery; The Store on Pier Street in the Fruit Market; Sewell on the Go in South Cave; House of Townend in Melton; and Nisa Local in North Ferriby.