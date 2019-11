Have your say

Shopping centre owner Landsec has announced plans to appoint a new chief executive, a week after it plunged to a half-year loss.

The group - whose portfolio includes Trinity Leeds in West Yorkshire and Westgate Oxford - said that Mark Allen, current chief executive at St Modwen Properties, will lead the business.

Landsec said current chief executive Robert Noel will continue in his role for "the time being" and a further announcement will confirm his exit date.