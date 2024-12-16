Triple win for magical York drinks company

The Potions Cauldron Group are celebrating their recent award wins claiming three top prizes.

Co-founders Ben Fry and Phil Pinder of the Potions Cauldron Group, which started in October 2018 with The Potions Cauldron, Shambles, York picked up the Retail Entrepreneur of the Year for North East, Yorkshire and The Humber at ‘The Great British Entrepreneur Awards’ held at the Grosvenor on 28th November London.

The awards have been described by Dragon Den’s Stephen Bartlett as the 'Oscars in the world of entrepreneurs'.

The next award was in Bloomsbury, London for the ‘UK Fast Growth Awards in the UK’. The Potions Cauldron Group won the Fastest Growing Food and Drink Firm in the North.

Owners Phil Pinder and Ben Fry on Shambles York promoting the opening of The Hole in Wand.

Finally the magical mini golf, ‘The Hole In Wand York’ picked up the Kid’s First Awards at ‘The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards’ last Monday in Leeds, with the awards celebrating the best of the regions tourism offerings.

The company are also shortlisted for two awards at The Visit York awards in March 2025 where they hope to retain the title of ‘Retailer of the Year’ for The Potions Cauldron and also be crowned ‘Independent Business of the Year’ for The Potions Cauldron Group.

The drinks company supply hundreds of UK retailers including HMV and Hamleys as well as many magical outlets in the US and Middle East.

Ben Fry, Chief Enchantment Officer and Co-Founder, said ‘We welcome thousands of visitors each week across our magical mini golf locations and shops as well as suppling other retailers and our team of wizards truly make the potions magical with everyone they encounter, the awards are a huge team celebration!’.

Phil Pinder, Director of Wizardry and Co-Founder said ‘2018 seems a long time ago, with over 70 staff and 9 venues its great that the company is being recognised still 6 years later on both a local and national platform for everyone’s achievements and entrepreneurial spirit.’