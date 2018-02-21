Truly Creative enjoys rapid growth with help from Leeds Digital Hub

A YORKSHIRE design agency is working with some of the biggest corporate names after securing mentoring and support at the Leeds Digital Hub.

James Harrison, a director of Truly Creative, said his decision to join the hub had transformed the fortunes of his business. The hub provides a co-working environment for small firms with ambitious goals.

Mr Harrison, who became a member of the hub three years ago, added: “Going from working in a bedroom environment to working in the hub, has allowed us to meet new people and expand our business network, which has led to numerous pieces of work and referrals, along with a series of exciting collaboration opportunities within the hub itself.

“Being surrounded by exciting companies from different industries, allows you to learn from one another. You can get the advice you may need from someone who’s already been there and done it, which is invaluable for an early stage business.

“The access to mentoring available within the hub has also helped us in doubling the business each year since joining.”

Mr Harrison said the business has worked with a number of businesses from within the hub on a range of projects.

He added: “Notably, we have worked with WIFIPLUG, helping them design and engineer plastic casing surrounds for their range of smart plugs along with various exhibition and marketing materials.”

Truly Creative has also worked with bosses at Fluid IT Solutions to help them rebrand their business.

The Leeds Digital Hub was established in 2014, as a partnership between The Yorkshire Post and Leeds Beckett University.

Fran Parkinson, the university business centres’ operations manager at Leeds Beckett University, said: “The tech co-working environment was designed to attract digital and tech companies with ambitions to quickly grow. The hub offers modern office space which inspires creative thinking and a place where digital and tech businesses can exchange ideas and work collaboratively together.”

The digital hub has supported dozens of businesses and entrepreneurs to date, including Leon Doyle, a former star of BBC TV’s The Apprentice, and digital advertising company Top Screen Media which secured a contract to deliver the digital marketing strategy for New York’s World Trade Centre.

Lupton Fawcett Solicitors and WGN are providing support to Leeds Beckett University’s business centres, which include the Leeds Digital Hub.

The law and accountancy firms are offering expert advice and support to businesses based within the centres in Leeds, Wakefield and Halifax, including workshops on a variety of relevant topics, free clinics and advice. Lupton Fawcett is providing up to £5,000 legal and mentoring support and WGN £1,000 in accountancy support for five clients and Leeds Beckett students or graduates, through the university’s business advantage awards.

The Institute of Directors is also providing a year’s free membership in connection with the awards. For more information visit: http://www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/eiahub/services/business-advantage-award/.

The deadline for applications is February 27.