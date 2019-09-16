Twin brothers Bradley and Myles look to bridge generational divide in marketing with Jensen & Jensen

Twin brothers Myles and Bradley Jensen are looking to help bridge the generational gap with their marketing agency Jensen & Jensen.

The Leeds-based duo, who earlier this year launched their own, want to help sectors that struggle to get their message out to Millennials, such as financial services.

Jensen & Jensen is working on a consultancy basis with clients to help add a new perspective to their existing marketing.

Myles Jensen believes that he and his brother have a foot in both camps when it comes to the divide between digital natives and those who have had to adapt to technology.

Initially they set up Jensen & Jensen around five months ago to bankroll their other business, an online dining community, For Forks Sake.

However, demand for their fresh perspective has seen them work with more than 15 clients already and the two brothers are turning their focus to consultancy work.

Myles Jensen said: “What we’ve found is that we are a great intermediary. We’re 24 years old and we’re part of a generation that was actually born when things were binary.

“The mobile phone era kind of came in as I was six, seven, eight years old.

“I look at my sisters, who are five and seven, and they were practically born with iPads in their hands. We provide quite a good middle ground to the older demographic and the younger demographic. We can communicate the message.”

Jensen & Jensen, which employs three other people and brings in expertise on an ad hoc basis, has been working with a tech brand that was struggling to get its message across to younger audiences.

“We helped them break down their narrative and create a more compelling narrative, one that engages a younger audience without diluting who they are,” Myles Jensen said.

He added: “That’s what Bradley and I are realising.

“That actually we’re able to give a lot of brands a completely different perspective.”

The two brothers have already gained recognition this year. They won the title of ‘One to Watch’ at Leeds Digital Festival 2019.

Myles Jensen admits that both brothers have always had a knack for being entrepreneurs. While at boarding school, he and his brother would buy soft drinks at 5 for £1 from Home Bargains before going to sell them on for £1 each.

“Noodles and cans of Coke were a great commodity at a school like that,” Myles Jennings said.

After boarding school, he and his brother went separate ways with Bradley going to study at Leeds Beckett and Myles going onto study marketing at Liverpool John Moores University.

They would reunited in Leeds with Myles quitting his job at marketing agency Campus Industries to set up his own business with his brother. However, this first foray into business didn’t work out as they had hoped with one of the other partners splitting away.

Myles Jensen became head of marketing at Doozy Vape Co. But this year he and his brother decided to give running their own business another go. He said: “If I’d never had the taste of entrepreneurship or trying my own thing that would have been the best job ever because I was earning fantastic money, I was travelling. I had a lot of freedom and full creative responsibility as well.”

The ever changing digital landscape means that consultants will continue to get younger, Myles Jensen said.

He added: “You will start to see a lot more younger consultants coming through the door to help businesses really amplify their digital and online presence and that’s what Bradley and I will be doing.”

Life as twins runs in the family

Myles and Bradley Jensen are not the only identical twins in their family. In fact their father had a twin brother as well.

Myles Jensen recalled how their uncle would pretend to be their father when they were young to fool them and others.

“He would do a couple of things to throw us off,” Myles Jensen said. “He’d say some stuff or act in a certain way that wasn’t like my dad.”

Being twins is “no different” to being an ordinary brother, says Myles Jensen.

He joked: “In boarding school everyone is known by their last name. We were known as Jensen. If he was in trouble I was in trouble.”