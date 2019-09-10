Twinkl creates new start-up in Yorkshire

Twinkl Educational Publishing is to launch a new start-up accelerator in Sheffield, which will provide support for emerging education technology companies.

The accelerator, to be named TwinklHive, will be based at the company’s second office in Sheffield at the Hallamshire Business Park.

It will provide EdTech start-up companies with an investment opportunity, with options to have residency in the accelerator, a cash injection and mentoring.

There will also be a portfolio of services to pick and choose from, including resource production, marketing website and application development and partnership consultancy.

Up to 80 team members will be able to take up residency in the new space.

Jonathan Seaton, co-founder and CEO of Twinkl, said: “Sheffield is really making waves to become the EdTech centre of the UK. We count ourselves lucky to be based in the city and we are proud to be part of this movement.

“Entrepreneurs everywhere are having innovative technological ideas that could help millions of teachers. Through TwinklHive we want to support and nurture them and make sure that we are getting the right technology into classrooms so that we can empower educators and expand their teaching capabilities.

Twinkl was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team Jonathan and Susie Seaton. The idea for the company came when Ms Seaton was working as an early years teacher and was frustrated with the resources available to educators. When they first started Twinkl, the couple worked evenings and weekends to make resources from scratch and published them online from a spare bedroom after work.

The business has grown exponentially since then and now has over 500 employees, with over 625,000 teaching and learning resources available on the Twinkl site.

The team at Twinkl said they are delighted to now be in a position to support new businesses that share the same values and mission.

The company said it provides high quality, online learning materials and services, which are all teacher-created and checked.

TwinklHive will be officially launched in October.

For more information visit https://www.twinkl.co.uk/blog/twinklhive-shaping-the-edtech-revolution or email hive@twinkl.co.uk