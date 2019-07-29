Twinkl, Twinkl big star: Publisher grows team to 500 after expanding into this part of Sheffield

A fast growing publisher has increased its team to 500 people after opening a second office in Sheffield.

Twinkl Educational Publishing has expanded its workforce following a period of rapid growth. The company, which provides an online catalogue of more than 625,000 resources and services for schools and educators, has purchased a 20,000 sq.ft building at Hallamshire Business Park on Napier Street.

More than 90 team members have moved to the new building, with others continuing to work from the company’s headquarters at the Wards Exchange on Ecclesall Road, as well as Twinkl’s other offices in Manchester and Australia.

The firm was started by Jonathan Seaton and his wife Susie from a spare bedroom in 2010. Twinkl now has subscribers in 196 countries and more than 4.6 million members. Over the last year, resources were downloaded 22 million times from the website.

Mr Seaton, co-founder and CEO of Twinkl, said: “It is always humbling and overwhelming to think how far we have come.

“We are so lucky to have such a talented and passionate team here in Sheffield and across the world.

“Milestones and achievements like this allow us to reflect on how many educators and schools we have been able to reach and help globally, which is what really matters to us.

“We know that we wouldn’t be here without the incredible teaching communities that inspire and shape everything we do.”

“We are eager to keep building a community of experts and educators that can make a difference to teachers, schools and children everywhere,” he added.

“Although we’re growing rapidly, the team’s relentless passion means Twinkl still feels like a start-up, with the same fast-paced, innovative and friendly atmosphere as when we started.”