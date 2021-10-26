Two famous pubs set to re-open in Yorkshire village with £550,000 investment from Star Pubs &  Bars

Subject to recruiting new licensees, Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars plans to revamp The Farmers Boy and The Cask & Spindle in Shepley in 2022. Both pubs have been closed since 2019.

Star Pubs & Bars are planning a £550,000 combined investment in the pubs.

The Farmers Boy is believed to have originally been a farm and was first listed as a beer house in 1897.

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Anthony Briggs at the Cask & Spindle

The Cask & Spindle was previously called The Railway Hotel, which reflected its position close to the village's railway station.

A spokesman said: "The plans would transform The Farmers Boy into a great quality local catering for the whole community and all occasions, and restore The Cask & Spindle to its former glory as a destination dining pub. The Cask & Spindle would be renamed The Spindle & Thread to mark its revival."

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Anthony Briggs said: “Shepley is a lovely village in a beautiful part of Yorkshire. We’re keen to revitalise these two wonderful old Yorkshire pubs for the community, as well as those from further afield, to enjoy.

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Anthony Briggs at the Farmers Boy

"The pandemic has frustrated our plans. Now restrictions have lifted, we want to recruit new licensees and get the pubs open again as soon as possible. The Farmers Boy and The Cask & Spindle have been very popular in the past. I’m confident that with investment and great licensees they will thrive again in the future.”

An artist's impression of how the Spindle & Thread will appear after re-opening