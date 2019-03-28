Two sites in Yorkshire region could be in line to build Heathrow third runway expansion

TWO locations in the Yorkshire region have been shortlisted to become logistics hubs as part of Heathrow Airport’s £14bn expansion programme across the nation.

The British Steel site in Scunthorpe and Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate near Thirsk, which is home to the steel giant, Severfield, are among 18 locations in the running to deliver the construction programme for Heathrow’s controversial third runway.

Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The airport will ultimately select four venues around the country to do the construction work needed for its expansion, a move it says will create jobs directly as well as in the region’s supply chain. Heathrow wants to carry out as much of the construction work as it can off-site from the airport to minimise disruption to its operations.

In the autumn, the two sites shortlisted will have the opportunity to pitch to the airport’s bosses for their chance to become one of the final four. The winners will be announced early next year, ahead of work starting in 2021.

The sites have been selected from a longlist of 65, all of which were visited during a nationwide tour which concluded in the summer of 2018.

Heathrow’s executive director for expansion, Emma Gilthorpe, said: “Heathrow is as committed as ever to creating a plan that delivers for every corner of the UK. Logistics hubs are key to achieving that. This innovative approach will be more cost-effective, efficient and sustainable, helping to unlock much needed capacity quickly and responsibly.

File photo dated 01/07/15 of a plane taking off at Heathrow Airport, a third runway at the airport has been given the go-ahead by the Cabinet, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday June 5, 2018. See PA story AIR Heathrow. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

“We are working with other major infrastructure projects to see if they might also benefit from these hubs, creating a bright, new future for the UK’s construction sector.”

Bosses at both British Steel and Severfield welcomed the news.

Gerald Reichmann, British Steel’s chief financial officer and deputy chief executive, said: “The creation of a Heathrow logistics hub at our Scunthorpe site would help drive economic regeneration throughout Yorkshire and the Humber so we’re delighted with this news.”

And Gary Wintersgill, the managing director of Severfield (UK) Ltd, said: “The expansion is a truly national project that will benefit every region by spreading jobs, boosting productivity and modernising the construction industry outside of London and the South East.

“A Logistics Hub in Dalton in North Yorkshire, would bring huge benefits to people and businesses in the area, creating jobs and supply chain opportunities and le