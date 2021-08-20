Up to 110 jobs could be created after Leeds-based Clipper Logistics secures a major contract in Ireland

Library image of Dublin city centre. Clipper will provide e-commerce and store replenishment operations from a new distribution centre in Rathcoole, South of Dublin.

Clipper Logistics has signed a new five-year contract with Ireland's largest sports retailer Life Style Sports (Ireland Limited).

Clipper will provide e-commerce and store replenishment operations from a new distribution centre in Rathcoole, South of Dublin.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life Style Sports trades from 42 retail stores from Cork to Belfast and also operates an e-commerce platform for its sportswear ranges.

Life Style Sports previously operated its own warehouse and fulfilment operation but moved to a third party service provider in 2015. Clipper has now won this contract following a competitive tender process.

In a statement, Clipper said: "The new contract is for an initial five-year period and the Rathcoole facility comprises 100,000 square feet of warehousing space, that can be extended over time through the use of mezzanine floors. To support the new contract 75 new jobs will be initially created and over time it is envisaged that as many as 110 new roles may be required."

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman of Clipper, said: "We are delighted to win this new contract with Life Style Sports, which extends both our geographic footprint in Ireland and showcases Clipper's ability to lead this major transformation for Ireland's largest sports retailer. Working with Geek+ Clipper is providing a technology based solution, which demonstrates that Clipper remains at the forefront of technological solutions for end-to-end services in omnichannel retailing."