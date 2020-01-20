Up to 150 jobs are set to be created at major industrial development in Leeds

UP to 150 jobs are expected to be created at a major industrial development in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire-based Caddick Construction has been appointed to deliver the latest industrial building at Cross Green Industrial Estate in Leeds on behalf of Towngate. This speculative development comprises a detached double portal framed building along with infrastructure works and services. The Caddick team are set to complete work on the site by the end of June 2020.

Caddick Construction delivered the first two units as part of the Towngate Link project, with both being snapped up as pre-lets. Wine merchant, London City Bond, expanded into the detached warehouse and Beerhawk took the second warehouse.

Caddick is on site delivering a third unit which completes in March 2020 and is also pre-let. When this and the latest unit are completed, together they can accommodate a workforce of around 150 people.

Robert Smith from Towngate said: “Caddick delivered the first phases of the site successfully and we are confident the same high-quality product will be delivered with this latest phase.”

The units at Towngate Link all let before completion and we’ve already had a lot of market interest in this latest phase.”

Chris Allott, Senior Contracts Manager from Caddick Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Towngate again on this fourth phase. The units provide an ideal size to meet the need for small to medium sized businesses, for which there is a great deal of demand. We look forward to delivering another successful commercial building to further expand this popular development.”