Up to 2,000 jobs could be created at next phase of Kirkstall Forge development in Leeds

A new commercial development could help to create up to 2,000 jobs in Yorkshire.

CEG has submitted a planning application for the next 200,000 sq ft of commercial space at the £400 million Kirkstall Forge development in Leeds.

Designed by Cooper Cromar architects, the plans include leisure and retail space on the ground floor and flexible office accommodation with open floor places.

Designed as two office buildings with a concealed car park between them, the planned development will offer electric car charging, a cycle spa, shower rooms, and locker facilities, as well as outdoor rooms.

Nick Lee, Development Director at CEG, said: “This next phase will bring some of the most advanced and well-connected office space to Leeds.

“This, alongside our commercial development close to Leeds City Station at Temple will help to meet the need for high quality workspace in attractive environments, helping businesses to attract and retain talent.”

Architect Graham Forsyth, Director of Cooper Cromar, said: “Having secured the British Council of Office’s best Commercial Workplace for the first phase, we had set a high benchmark.

“Agile, flexible space will be provided for businesses large and small. A bold, contemporary building, we have worked hard with the team to ensure we use the latest technological advances to ensure it is even sustainable, efficient, productive, healthy, future-proofed and digitally resilient than the first phase.”

A spokesman said that around 2,000 people could be accommodated in the new building.

The first 110,000 sq ft office at Kirkstall Forge was also named the UK’s healthiest building by Property Week.

The top four floors of the building are now the headquarters of vehicle leasing business Zenith, which employs more than 600 people.

The remaining three floors provide accommodation for Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, Bupa, CEG and Butlers restaurant and bar.

The long term goal is for the Kirkstall Forge scheme to become home to a mixed-use community of 1,050 new homes, 300,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and community space.

Fox Lloyd Jones has been appointed to market the new 200,000 sq ft office development.

Paul Fox of Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “We are very excited to see the planning application for the next phase of offices at Kirkstall Forge submitted. Now that the multi-award-winning Number One Kirkstall Forge is almost fully occupied and, given the lack of office supply across the city, we feel timing is perfect to bring this next phase to market.

“This will be another prime city centre quality property in this unique and inspiring environment. The quality benchmark has already been set at an extremely high level, but we are confident we can maintain and even better it.”