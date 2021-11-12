Up to 600 jobs set to be created at new energy centre in North East Lincolnshire which could power 100,000 homes

The Secretary of State has granted development consent to EP Waste Management Ltd to build the South Humber Bank Energy Centre on land at South Humber Bank Power Station, in Stallingborough, North East Lincolnshire.

Once constructed, SHBEC will process refuse derived fuel, which will significantly reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added: "Landfill is a substantial emitter of methane gas which contributes to climate change. The new energy centre will have a gross output capacity of up to 95 megawatts and be capable of supplying the electricity needs of nearly 100,000 homes."

The Secretary of State has granted development consent to EP Waste Management Ltd to build the South Humber Bank Energy Centre on land at South Humber Bank Power Station, in Stallingborough, North East Lincolnshire.

EPWM submitted its application to the Secretary of State in April 2020 following consultation with key stakeholders and the local community held in late summer 2019 to early 2020.

The statement added: "Construction of the new South Humber Bank Energy Centre could start as early as 2022, creating up to 600 construction jobs with a further 55 permanent jobs once the plant becomes operational. It represents a £300m investment into North East Lincolnshire."

James Crankshaw, Head of Business Development at EPUKI, said: “We are delighted with the Secretary of State’s decision. This new energy centre will help to play a key role in supporting the path to Net Zero by reducing the amount of waste going to landfill, supporting the local economy and contributing to the security of electricity supplies nationally”.

EPUKI owns and operates a number of power stations in the UK and Ireland, including South Humber Bank, Langage, Ballylumford and Tynagh CCGT power stations.