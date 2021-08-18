Up to 8,000 jobs could be created in Sheffield at major mixed use development including 368 build to rent apartments

Full planning approval has been granted for delivery of the first significant phase of the new West Bar mixed use development.

Full planning approval has been granted for the delivery of the first significant phase of the West Bar development.

The decision means that construction work can start within the next few months.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "The reserved matters approval kickstarts regeneration of the seven-acre disused site to provide much needed new Grade A office accommodation, incorporating ancillary retail and leisure uses, residential apartments, and high-quality public realm.

"Scheme developer, Urbo (West Bar) Ltd, a joint venture between Urbo Regeneration and Peveril Securities, the development arm of the Bowmer and Kirkland Group, has already secured the £150 million funding to deliver the first phase from Legal & General in the largest single private sector investment deal Sheffield has ever seen."

The partnership plans to deliver a £300 million mixed use destination that is expected to create around 6,000 to 8,000 jobs.

Phase one includes the development of No.1 West Bar Square, a new 100,000 sq ft office building with ground floor retail and leisure space.

It will also deliver Soho Yard, comprising 368 build to rent residential apartments.

Phase two plans for West Bar include a second Legal & General-funded, 100,000 sq. ft. office building, , with further phases providing one million sq ft of mixed-use accommodation, of which more than 500,000 sq ft will be Grade A office space offering the largest floor plates in Sheffield city centre.

Peter Swallow, Managing Director at Urbo, said, “We have been working closely with Sheffield City Council and other key stakeholders for many years to bring forward this important regeneration scheme and we are delighted to secure full planning consent to be able to move forward with construction."

Ralph Jones, Managing Director at Peveril Securities, said, “West Bar, along with the commitment by Legal & General to invest £150m for the first phase, is testament to the strength of Sheffield as a considerable powerhouse in the North and an attractive place to live and work.”

“Our vision for West Bar is to deliver a much-needed new quarter for the centre of Sheffield, delivering on the city’s housing, jobs and regeneration needs with up to one million sq ft of vibrant new mixed-use space along with fantastic public realm for all to enjoy. Achieving planning consent is a major milestone and will enable us to realise this vision.”

Ben Rodgers, Head of Regeneration at Legal & General commented: “Creating vibrant towns and cities is key to Britain’s economic growth and prosperity.