US firm Pendo swoops in for Sheffield’s Receptive

Sheffield tech firm Receptive Software has been acquired by US firm Pendo for an undisclosed sum.

Receptive will initially operate as a separate line of business, and both Pendo and Receptive products will be offered as part of standalone and integrated packages.

Receptive, based in the Kelham Island of Sheffield, was set up four years ago by its chief executive Hannah Chaplin.

She said: “Pendo and Receptive have a rare and powerful vision match where qualitative feedback meets quantitative analytics for unprecedented insight into product impact and customer success.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to help bring to life such a big, bold vision for product-led organizations.”

The deal follows a remarkable few years for Ms Chaplin in which she grew from a receptionist of a software company to founding her own highly successful business.

Receptive is a perfect complement to our vision and our company culture. Todd Olson

Pendo founder and chief executive Todd Olson said the deal was a “game changer” for the firm, which is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Receptive is a perfect complement to our vision and our company culture,” he said.

“By adding demand intelligence to the Pendo product cloud, product-led organizations will have a 360 degree view of the user, the account, and the revenue impact of product decisions.

“This is a game-changer for product teams.”

The Receptive acquisition follows Pendo’s September 2017 acquisition of Israel-based Insert.io.

Pendo’s development centre in Herzliya, Israel now employs nearly 40 people.