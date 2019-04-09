Victory Leisure Homes undergoes a management restructure to help it grow

THE holiday home and lodge manufacturer Victory Leisure Homes has undergone a major management restructure as part of a strategy to help it grow.

Under the move, Peter Nevitt, who has led the company since it was launched in April 2009, has been promoted to chief executive, and former director of operations, Gary Corlyon, becomes managing director.

Other senior positions are expected to be announced shortly as part of the reshuffle.

James Doyle, director and board member of J.R. Rix & Sons Ltd – the company that owns Victory Leisure Homes – said Mr Nevitt had presided over 10 years of solid, organic growth for the business.

He added that the new management structure would enable the business to capitalise on this growth and take it to the next level.

Mr Doyle said: “Peter launched Victory Leisure Homes and has driven it from being a small start-up business employing less than 30 people to a major player employing more than 200. The success of the company over the past decade is largely a product of his hard work and dedication, and that of the team he picked and led.

“There are still opportunities in the market place to grow organically, but going forward this will take place along a considered acquisitions strategy that will help us strengthen and extend our portfolio.

“Restructuring the senior team is about making sure we have the right people in the right places to realise that growth as the business matures.”