Viola steam trawler campaign visits HETA

The charity behind the campaign to bring the Viola steam trawler back to Hull went behind the scenes at an engineering training provider to explore opportunities for young people to develop their skills by restoring the vessel.

The Viola Trust and Humberside Engineering Training Association (HETA) is now working on plans for a business event at the training centre to attract investment for the project and to show employers the skills being taught for marine engineering and other disciplines.

The Viola was built in Beverley in 1906 and operated from Humber Dock as part of the Hellyer fleet of boxing trawlers.

It was requisitioned to defend the UK in the Great War and left Hull for the last time in 1918.

The vessel would end up in Norway, Africa and Argentina, catching fish, hunting whales and elephant seals and supporting expeditions in the South Atlantic.

Paul Escreet, chairman of the Viola Trust and of Hessle-based tug owner and operator SMS Towage, visited HETA’s headquarters in Hull.

He said: “I was impressed by the quality of the facilities, the tutors and the learners and by the innovation and enthusiasm of everybody I met.”

Iain Elliott, chief executive of HETA, said that “it is very exciting to think that our apprentices could have a part to play in her restoration.”