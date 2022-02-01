Virgin Money reveals hit to mortgage lending since the end of stamp duty tax relief

The group – formerly known as CYBG – reported a 0.5% fall in mortgage lending to £57.8 billion in its first quarter to December 31.

It blamed the end of the stamp duty land tax relief, which came to a close after tapering to the end of September, as well as ongoing competition in the mortgage sector.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virgin Money also said business lending dropped 2.2% to £8.3 billion in the quarter as demand remained “subdued” and as Government’s Covid-19 support schemes began to wind down.

David Duffy, chief executive of Virgin Money, said: “Virgin Money’s performance in the first quarter has been strong. Our balance sheet is performing well, asset quality remains robust and we have increased guidance on net interest margin for 2022."

The group upped the outlook for its net interest margin – a key measure of profitability for retail banks – and highlighted a more buoyant outlook for the wider UK economy.

David Duffy, chief executive of Virgin Money, said: “Virgin Money’s performance in the first quarter has been strong.

“Our balance sheet is performing well, asset quality remains robust and we have increased guidance on net interest margin for 2022.