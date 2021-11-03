Cannon Hall Farm. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Visit England announce Yorkshire attractions that have won its 2021 awards for visitor experience

Take a visual tour of the eight Yorkshire attractions that have won Visit England’s 2021 awards for the best visitor experience.

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:56 am

Visit England is a national tourism agency funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The agency plays a key role in developing England’s tourism profile, increasing the volume and value of tourism exports and enhancing England and Britain’s visitor economy.

For this year, the awards have been announced and there are eight Yorkshire venues in total that have won the award. The accolades are given for the following categories: Welcome, Best Told Story, Quality Food and Drink, Hidden Gem and Gold.

1. Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Cannon Hall won the award for the category Quality Food and Drink.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

The museum took the crown for Hidden Gem.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Helmsley Walled Garden, Helmsley

This attraction was given the award for the category Hidden Gem.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

4. National Coal Mining Museum for England, Wakefield

The category this attraction won for was Welcome.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
YorkshireBritain
Next Page
Page 1 of 2