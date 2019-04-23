Vodafone named as poorest network

VODAFONE has been rated the worst network in the country after mustering measly one-star ratings for customer service, value for money and technical support.

One in five Vodafone customers told consumer magazine Which? that customer service, including complaints handling and the way their queries were dealt with, was poor.

Thirteen per cent of customers rated the quality of technical support as poor, and 19 per cent customers rated Vodafone as being poor for value for money. A quarter also knocked the incentives and rewards offered by the network.

EE, the UK’s largest mobile network, continues to rank among the worst providers in the country, according to its customers.

O2 customers were also unhappy with the value for money they were getting, with one in 10 rating it as poor.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, said: “The continuing reign of smaller networks over the big players goes to show exactly how important customer support and value for money are to mobile users.

“If you think you are paying too much or are not getting the level of service you expect from your provider you should shop around for a better deal.

“You might find you save yourself some money and probably a lot of grief too.”