VP delivers strong rise in revenues and profits

EQUIPMENT rental specialist VP today revealed that it had delivered record half year results, as it reported that Brexit was having “little or no impact” on the business.

In the six months ended September 30, the comany’s profit before tax and amortisation increased by 22 per cent to £25.9 million.

Revenues also rose by 42 per cent to £193.2 million.

The company’s capital investment in its rental fleet increased by 13 per cent to £36.7m.

VP said its results were driven by a “very strong” UK division, and the international division is making good progress.

Jeremy Pilkington, the chairman of Vp plc, commented: “The group has produced yet another excellent set of results with revenues, profits and earnings per share all significantly ahead. Both our UK and international divisions have performed strongly with most of our business units busy supporting stable end markets.

“In the UK division, while Brexit continues to be a distraction, day to day activity seems to be continuing largely unaffected.

With the benefit of a strong first half, which includes an in line contribution from Brandon Hire, we look forward to the remainder of the year, and beyond, with every confidence.”

-