VP reports on year of ‘significant progress’

VP today said it had secured record full year profits during an “outstanding year”.

Vp plc, which is an equipment rental specialist, has announced its final results for the year ended March 31 2018.

The company recorded a 16 per cent increase in profit before tax, amortisation and exceptional items to a record level of £40.6 million. It also achieved a 22 per cent growth in revenues to £303.6 million.

Commenting on the final results, Jeremy Pilkington, Chairman of Vp plc, said: “It has been another year of significant progress for the group underpinned by record profits and the acquisition of Brandon Hire, our largest to date. In view of this outstanding set of results, the board is recommending a final dividend of 19.2 pence per share making a total for the year of 26.0 pence per share, an increase of 18%.

“We entered the new financial year in excellent shape and whilst there may be market uncertainties, we look forward to the new financial year with confidence.”