Walkers Transport in deal to buy MTH Express Services

Have your say

Leeds-based Walkers Transport has acquired MTH Express Services for an undisclosed sum.

The transport and logistics specialist will take control of MTH to create a business with a £48m combined turnover.

MTH is a member of Palletways and trades under both its own name and as “Palletways 51.”

It operates from Fradley, near Lichfield in Staffordshire and covers Staffordshire, Shropshire and Derbyshire. Last year it posed sales of £9m.

Richard Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Walkers Transport said: “I am delighted to welcome all the employees and customers of MTH to the Walkers Transport family.

“We are looking forward to working with Dez Shirley and the MTH management team to further grow the business and service offering as part of the enlarged Walkers Transport Group.

“We expect this acquisition to benefit both MTH’s staff and existing and future customers, as a result of being part of a larger group with greater reach across the Midlands, North of England and nationally.

“MTH has a great reputation in our industry and this transaction fits perfectly with our ambition to grow further, both organically and via targeted M&A.”

Walkers is targeting further growth this year through complementary acquisitions in selected target territories.

In 2017, Total Capital Partners backed the £20m management buyout of Walkers Transport, led by CEO Richard Simpson.