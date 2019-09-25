WANdisco builds critical mass with technology

Live data firm WANdisco saw its revenue rise but operating losses widen in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Sheffield-based firm reported revenue of $6m for the period as well as an operating loss $16.5m.

David Richards, CEO and chairman of WANdisco, said: “The core focus of management in the first half was securing the breakthrough deal with a major enterprise cloud partner announced on 15 July.

“The deal, one of the most important developments in our journey to date, is a significant co-development project which sees our technology deeply embedded into the vendor’s cloud offerings.

“The deal combines our Fusion technology with the scale, reach and enterprise capabilities of the partner’s platform, with the sales and billing process fully independent from WANdisco.

“Our LiveMigrator solution, launched in the first half, enabling the seamless migration of petabyte-scale live data to the cloud for the first time.

“With WANdisco LiveAnalytics, launched in the third quarter, we added the capability to provide continuous and immediate availability of analytics during and after migration.

“Our technology and go-to-market platform is building critical mass, with our breakthrough co-development deal a flagship example of the operational leverage developing within our business.

“This strong platform for growth and evolving pipeline of late stage deals in the early months of the second half leaves us in a strong position, underpinning the board’s confidence in the second half and beyond.”