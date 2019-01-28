WANdisco charity showcase to six million

The new education charity founded by WANdisco founder David Richards was beamed to a global audience of 6m people this weekend when Sheffield Wednesday bore its logo on their shirts during their FA Cup replay with Chelsea.

The David and Jane Richards Family Foundation works with schools to inspire young people about career opportunities in the tech sector.

Mr Richards said: “Jane and I set up the foundation to spark the imagination of young people and encour-age them to become technology entrepreneurs and tackle the challenges facing the world.”

Mr Richards plans to auction a number of signed shirts featuring the foundation’s logo to raise money for the charity.