WANdisco lands $2.15m Chinese deal

WANdisco has landed a contract with $2.15m with a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices in China.

The deal will see the client deploy the Sheffield-based company’s patented Fusion platform.

A spokesperson said: “China represents a significant opportunity for the Company with the cloud marketplace undergoing rapid expansion including the proliferation of multi-cloud uses for technologies such as artificial intelligence and edge computing. Together with its OEM relationship with Alibaba, the Directors believe that the Company is in a strong position to take advantage of the growing opportunity for its software in Asia.”

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented: “China remains a largely untapped market for us, but we have steadily built our presence both with a direct sales channel as well as our OEM with Alibaba, the largest cloud vendor in Asia. The Client is a global company with presence in multiple geographies. We have established a strong strategic alliance which forms a solid platform from which to grow our opportunity in the future.”