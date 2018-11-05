WANdisco secures $1m contract win in China

Have your say

BIG data firm WANdisco today revealed that it had sealed a $1m contract in China.

WANdisco has secured a contract with a leading information and communications technology provider in China for its Source Code Management product.

In a statement, WANdisco said: “The contract was secured directly by WANdisco.

“The contract represents an expansion of an existing relationship with a key client, and a proportion of the revenue will be recurring in nature.”

David Richards, the chief executive officer and chairman of WANdisco, commented: “The Chinese market represents a significant untapped opportunity for us, in particular through our recently launched product with Alibaba and the enablement of resellers.

“Our ability to retain and expand key customer relationships illustrates the strength and mission criticality of our products as our market opportunity in China continues to expand.”

Sheffield-based WANdisco is a big data specialist which helps some of the world’s largest firms transfer information from servers into the cloud.

The amount of data in the world is set to quadruple between now and 2020.

Mr Richards believes this trend will provide major opportunities for growth.

The Sheffield-born tech tycoon recently revealed that he was spending more than £1m of his own money on a foundation to boost computer science in local schools.

The company has offices in the Electric Works in Sheffield, California and China, Japan, Belfast, Australia and India.

In recent months, the company’s big data product, WANdisco Fusion has continued to secure prominent new customers, particularly within the banking, insurance, and telecommunications sectors

Mr Richards recently told The Yorkshire Post that he hoped to hire more staff at WANDisco’s base in Sheffield, which currently employs around 75 people.