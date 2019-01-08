WANdisco set to increase opportunities with IBM in 2019

WANdisco has launched a new joint engineered solution with IBM to support relational database technology for the first time.

David Richards, the chief executive and chairman of WANdisco, commented: “This co-engineered SQL solution with IBM is an exciting breakthrough for WANdisco as this is the first time that our technology has been applied to SQL data.

“This launch also represents a significant advancement of our relationship with a key partner and the scope of our addressable market in IBM’s channel. WANdisco’s unique technology presents great opportunity to collaborate with partners to address novel data requirements that previously have not been possible to meet.

“Our close relationship with IBM was built upon further in 2018 with an increased royalty percentage and substantial client contracts. We look forward to growing opportunities with IBM in the year ahead, leveraging our new co-engineered product to address as yet untapped data requirements.”