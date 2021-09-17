Bettys and Taylors in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Staff at Betty's Craft Bakery are involved in the creation of the chocolates, cakes, and patisseries that have been delighting the confectioner’s customers for over 100 years.

If a role at Bettys sounds good to you, here are the opportunities:

Chocolate Assistant

Bettys is looking for two chocolate assistants to join its chocolate team.

The role would involve producing and decorating a wide variety of branded chocolate products, including enrobing, piping and moulding.

The Chocolate Assistant post is a temporary ten-month fixed-term contract on full-time hours.

Confectionery Assistant

Reporting to the team leader, the Confectionary Assistant role entails producing and decorating a wide range of popular Bettys-themed products for Bettys Craft Bakery.

This would be a permanent full-time position.

The closing date for applications is September 24.

Junior Designer

This very creative role would involve working on a variety of projects spanning the creation of all visual assets, including catalogues, menus, signage, packaging and photography.

The Junior Designer will be responsible for coming up with creative ideas for seasonal promotions, helping with photoshoots, working with all areas of the business, promoting strong relationships and liaising with print suppliers.

This is a fixed-term 14-month contract with full-time hours - the closing date for applications is September 24.

Production Technician

In this full-time role, the successful candidate will be blending and manufacturing the company’s premium range of teas and coffees, including the region’s famous Yorkshire Tea.

The Production Technician will be responsible for operating machinery and always making sure Bettys is producing quality goods in accordance with Food Hygiene and Health and Safety policies and procedures.

Training will be provided and will focus on product and package knowledge as well as the use of modern packing equipment.

What is Bettys Café Tea Rooms?

The first Bettys Café Tea Rooms was opened in Harrogate in 1919 by Frederick Belmont, a baker and confectioner from Switzerland.

The Swiss chocolate combined with Yorkshire hospitality, the business became a huge success and in 1962, Bettys collaborated with another family-run business, Taylors of Harrogate.

To date, the restaurant and café employs more than 1,400 people that range from bakers to confectionery assistants.

