Wayside Lakes development at North York Moors National Park enjoys positive start to 2019

A holiday park in the North York Moors National Park has enjoyed a positive start to the year.

The 10-acre £500,000 Wayside Lakes development between Kirkbymoorside and Pickering is situated next to the Wayside Holiday Park. Both are owned by Yorkshire businessman Mark Goodson.

So far this year, four lodges, worth a total of more than £300,000, have been sold at Wayside Lakes.

In addition, a static caravan has also been purchased at the Holiday Park, taking the total sales figure to £350,000.

Mr Goodson, whose family ran cinemas in Filey, Tadcaster and Sleaford, is hoping 2019 will be the best year for Wayside Lakes since it was launched in 2015.

The development caters for up to 38 exclusive lodges. Already 18 lodges have been bought and are occupied on site. Prices start from £60,000, rising to £120,000. “This adds up a stunning start to 2019 for us – and bodes really well for the year. This is despite the uncertainty of Brexit and the difficult political times,” Mr Goodson said.

Mr Goodson thinks Brexit may well encourage older people, the firm’s key demographic, to holiday in the UK.

He said: “Currently the fall in the strength of the pound means that holidays abroad are markedly more expensive and the idea of a ‘staycation’ is increasingly attractive.

“Most of our new owners are 50-plus, professional and white collar workers who are retired or semi-retired. They have decent pension pots and want a comfortable and attractive home, away from the bustling world, but close enough to beautiful countryside and sophisticated tourist attractions.”