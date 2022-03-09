Alongside this, I actively help to grow parts of the business to match our aspiration, to encourage new talent to join the team and to continue to establish our presence in tech communities.

After having my son in August, I’m really excited to be taking on the role of client services lead for our Leeds region, supported by a fantastic team which has grown exponentially whilst I’ve been away.

I’m looking forward to reconnecting with customers and colleagues, as well as getting back out into and supporting the tech community in Leeds.

Natalie Lovett is client services lead at Infinity Works.

From an early age, I knew that I wanted a successful career with lots of interesting opportunities, including working alongside a team of brilliant people.

I’ve definitely faced hurdles earlier in my career that could be attributed to my gender; some were visible and direct, whilst others were more subtle but still impactful.

What I most enjoy about where society currently stands in relation to gender equality in the tech industry, is that we have many young voices who aren’t afraid to call something out when it is wrong.

It gives me hope that we can continue to increase accountability and move towards equality for everyone.

I’ve always tried to surround myself with aspirational people. I’ve previously worked for the police and whilst there I worked with an accomplished senior leader who was a mother to young children.

I was so inspired by how hard she worked and how much she enjoyed her family and spoke about her children.

It’s always made me believe that life doesn’t need to be about choosing your family or career, and I know that motherhood will bring some positive influences to my work when I return.

Diversity and inclusion at Infinity Works is led by our people who are passionate about creating change.

Our networks focus on women’s needs and supporting one another and celebrating the differences we have as a vast and diverse community of people.

Our people are fundamental to leading the way.

International Women’s Day reminds us to keep discussing important aspects of life as a woman.

This day allows people to aspire to create change where they can; it encourages people to speak out on what matters and throws a spotlight on everything that we can celebrate.

