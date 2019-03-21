Wealth firm Cowgills officially launches its new Ilkley office

The Ilkley office of Cowgills Wealth has been launched after a significant investment in a rebranding and refurbishment programme.

The move follows the acquisition of Jacobs Financial Services by Cowgills, the office will continue to provide wealth management services and is led by financial planning directors Shaun Davison and Spencer Bennett.

Its bosses said that the move was a key part of their move to building the firm’s presence in Yorkshire.

Cowgills Wealth, which is located on the Riverside Business Park in Ilkley, has undergone an extensive internal refurbishment to create a modern reception area, client meeting rooms and office areas and external signage has also been erected.

The move comes as Cowgills rolls out new branding across all of its northern offices including launching a new website.

Mr Davison said: “We have been operating in the West Yorkshire region from our Ilkley base for over twelve years and, following the acquisition in 2015, we are delighted to now be a fully-fledged part of the Cowgills team.

“We are committed to building our business in Yorkshire and have firm roots in Ilkley and the wider community.

“We are able to offer our clients a full range of independent financial advice locally whilst having the support of Cowgills Wealth national expertise.

“We look forward to continuing to support individuals and businesses in every area of their financial planning from our newly refurbished offices.”

Paul Stansfield, Cowgills managing partner added: “We are delighted to launch the Cowgills name in the Yorkshire region and look forward to servicing our loyal client base in the area.

“We have over 180 employees based across the north and are actively recruiting the best people to join our growing team.

“Investing in the Ilkley office is an important part of our growth strategy and we will be supporting Shaun and Spencer as they continue to grow the business and service their clients.”

Cowgills was established in 1983, has a turnover of over £13m and has seen a 65 per cent growth in business in the last five years.

Its clients are located across the UK but predominantly in the North West.

Its head office is baaed in Bolton on Chorley New Road and it also runs a Manchester office located in the XYZ Building in Spinningfields.