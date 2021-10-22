Wealth manager Cazenove Capital plans to grow team in Yorkshire after establishing base in Leeds

Tim Bailey, the portfolio director for Yorkshire at Cazenove Capital said the wealth manager has a strong focus on supporting business owner clients, including private equity-backed management teams and senior executives.

Mr Bailey said Cazenove had ambitions to continue growing in Yorkshire but it was not setting any time frames on its expansion, because new recruits would have to fit in with the company's culture.

Apart from investment management, wealth planning and banking services, Cazenove also offers discretionary fund management services to external advisers and their clients. It is the largest charity fund manager by assets under management in the UK.

He added: "There are strong community networks here, with entrepreneurs who know other entrepreneurs and work together. They have all got the same sense of direction and people just make things happen up here.”

"We have a very strong team in the area of sustainability and we are the market leader in the wealth management space."

Caspar Rock, the chief investment officer of Cazenove Capital praised the quality of local business leaders when he visited Leeds.

He said it was really important for Yorkshire to focus on its local clusters of expertise around technology and healthcare and there were many skilled people in the region's manufacturing sector.

Mr Rock said: "Trying to foster greater strength in those clusters is what needs to be done in Yorkshire; to really strengthen the local economic community.

"It's about ensuring that those companies who are just making their baby steps and getting going have trusted advisers all the way through that process. Cazenove has always been involved through the life cycle of companies.”

"If we don't know the right person, we know someone who will do. It's the strength of the network for us and the strength of the cluster of expertise."

Mr Rock said the "best companies have come out of the pandemic better".

He said many companies had pivoted very rapidly to adjust their business to the circumstances.

He added: "By learning by doing they are able to incrementally improve the business.”

"You have to be prepared to take risks, whether you are exploiting a slightly different but parallel market or exploring a new one.

"It's understanding those risks which is really important.”

Mr Rock said ecosystems must be developed around the centres of excellence in the region "to make sure you can build it in a way that really strengthens everybody in an area because it attracts more investment and more jobs."

"It creates a community where people can really develop parallel businesses as well.”

"We are seeing the rise of a lot of regional venture capital and private equity companies, especially those that specialise in industry verticals, and really fulfil the potential of the company.