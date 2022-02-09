The York-based firm says it continues to focus on growing sales of its first-generation functional ingredients LPLDL, SlimBiome, OptiBiome and LeanBiome whilst it develops its pipeline of second-generation products.

OptiBiotix added that it now has a solid foundation having built a recurring revenue base from business to business sales of its first-generation ingredients. This has delivered profitable independent trading divisions and a healthy balance sheet placing the company in a strong position for sustained growth in the years ahead.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix Health, said: "This strategic and commercial update demonstrates the strong progress OptiBiotix has made against its stated aims.

Stephen O'Hara is CEO of OptiBiotix Health.

"We are particularly pleased at concluding three commercial agreements at the end of 2021 with well-known national and international partners which create the potential for volume sales and help enhance the reputation of OptiBiotix and its products around the world.

"We believe new product launches in 2022, the extension of territories with existing partners, new product platforms, and the commercial realisation of our development pipeline, allow us to look forward with confidence to further commercial progress of the Group in the current year and beyond."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you