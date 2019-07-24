Wetherby-based Bon Bon’s has snapped up hf Chocolates as it keeps on growing

A WETHERBY-based confectionery business has secured a significant strategic acquisition.

Bon Bon’s (Wholesale) Ltd has acquired hf Chocolates, which is a major importer, distributor and wholesaler of fine chocolates and novelties.

Established in 1957, hf Chocolates was purchased by Stephen Pain and Thelma Benke in 1999 and has developed into a supplier of luxury confectionery. Customers range from independent sweet shops, to retail multiples and UK department stores.

A spokesman said: “After 20 years of business, Stephen and Thelma have sold hf Chocolates in order to retire.

“The business has been purchased in its entirety by Yorkshire based Bon Bon’s, which provides luxury confectionery for high end independent retailers and visitor attractions. hf Chocolates has built a strong reputation as a supplier of fine chocolate and confectionery to the speciality food market.

“Bon Bon’s’ intention is to preserve hf Chocolates’ unique identity and to strengthen the range, relationships and service that have been established across its customer base.”

The business will continue to be independently marketed under the hf Chocolates’ brand.

Steve Campbell, the managing director of Bon Bon’s, said: “The addition of hf Chocolates to our business underlines our ongoing commitment to the luxury confectionery market.

“Both businesses are focused on the independent speciality food sector and our purchase of hf Chocolates will mean all customers in this sector will continue to benefit from two very distinct business and product offerings, while enjoying the high levels of customer service and innovation that the market has come to expect from Bon Bon’s.”

hf Chocolate’s Directors Stephen Pain and Thelma Benke will be working with the team at Bon Bon’s to ensure an easy transition for its customers.

Mr Pain said: “We’ve worked hard to build hf Chocolates into the successful business it is today, so our decision to hand over was not taken lightly. We have known Bon Bon’s for some time and believe its reputation for quality mirrors our own. It was vital that our business’ new owners shared our passion and commitment to both quality and customer service, and we believe we’ve found the right custodians for our business as it moves into its next chapter.”