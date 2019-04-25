​T​he CMA's block on Sainsbury's "takeover" of Asda ​will reassure tens of thousands of Asda workers, said the ​GMB, the trade union for A​sda​ workers​.​

In ​its​ final report today, the CMA said it had prohibited the ​m​erger in its entirety​ rather than insist on store sell-offs​.

​The GMB said ​thousands of workers and shoppers ​had ​signed a GMB petition urging the CMA to ​"​protect our communities and people’s livelihoods and block the merger’​".​

T​he ​GMB said Asda​ members have been worried about their future since the merger was announced last year.

Tim Roache, GMB ​g​eneral ​s​ecretary, said:​ ​“For Asda workers, this is the right decision after the CMA's provisional findings.

"Swathes of stores and depots would have to have been sold off, with jobs put at risk and no real benefit for customers or communities.

"The workforce has been through months of uncertainty, worrying about what’s going to happen and wondering if their stores or depots would be sold from under them.

"It’s time for Asda to move on, and to give some stability and security to the staff who work day in, day out to make the company profitable.”

​Veteran retail analyst Clive Black at Shore Capital said the CMA ​had ​confirm​ed​ the ​"​death of the Sainsbury-Asda dream​".

Mr Black said: ​"​Sainsbury​'s​ and Asda took the CMA to the Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) to argue that there was the need for more time to consider a deal where the players felt that they knew the rules better than the referee.

​"​Well, the referee has now blown the whistle on a deal that we give credit to its architects for being bold​,​ but were set against a strategy and tactics that were most certainly not of a mould of the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson.

​"​Indeed, arrogance and naivety are words that come to mind when considering this proposed amalgamation from start to finish.​"​

Talking about what comes next for Asda, Mr Black said it is up to its US parent Walmart to decide.

​"​As for Asda, well that is for Wal​m​art to determine​,​ but it is rarely desirable for a people​-​facing​,​ mass market business to have an owner that openly does not wish to be in that position​," said Mr Black.​

​"​We doubt that Wal​m​art will race to the check-out gate​,​ but it is also questionable as to how much it will commit to its unwanted British division after, it should be said, over-extraction in this decade.

​"​Various options have been stated for Asda's future since the CMA's provisional findings were released from an IPO to a KKR inspired take-out to a merger or acquisition by B&M European.

​"​Time will tell but, like Sainsbury's, it may be wise for a bit of quiet introspection and head down time. Thankfully, for Asda, its trading momentum is not as poor as its recent dance partner.​"​