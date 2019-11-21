Why Burberry is massively increasing its paternity offer to staff

Luxury clothing retailer Burberry has announced a massive scaling up of the paternity leave policy for its staff.

Burberry is to now offer all employees 18 weeks of parental leave at full pay and the opportunity to work a 30-hour week at full pay for a further four weeks on their return.

Burberry

The policy, which takes effect April 1, builds on Burberry’s existing maternity, paternity, adoption and partner leave commitments and creates a consistent approach for all employees globally who have worked at the company for at least 12 months.

Burberry has two manufacturing bases in Castleford and Keighley, as well as an office base of circa 400 people in Leeds.

Erica Bourne, chief people Officer, said: “Creating an environment that is truly open and inclusive is incredibly important to us at Burberry. We want everyone to have the best possible experience and feel supported to succeed, especially during times of change in life.

“We believe our new parental leave policy, which is leading in the luxury industry, will make a significant difference to many of our colleagues around the world.”

Women make up two thirds of Burberry’s workforce globally.

Ms Bourne continued, “We’re proud to have an inclusive culture and now a policy which equalises our approach in all markets, enabling new parents to take time with their families and phase their return to work. It reflects our commitment to building a strong pipeline of talent.”