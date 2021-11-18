Why going green is good business - Steve Harris

Our monthly Business Barometer, which surveys businesses up and down the UK to measure their confidence, and provides early signals of national economic trends, has painted a bumpy picture for the region’s SMEs.

Important milestones in our recovery from the pandemic, such as the reopening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality, saw business confidence soar to the highest level in the UK. However, with ongoing supply chain and labour challenges, the sentiment today, while still positive, is more muted.

But across the year, one thing has remained consistently strong – firms are focused on growth, and the appetite to create new jobs hasn’t wavered. As many as 38 per cent of businesses are set to hire in the next 12 months.

Steve Harris, Regional Director for Yorkshire at Lloyds Bank.

We see this on the ground through our work with local businesses – and this commitment to seizing opportunities to create new jobs, drive expansion and support the regional economy, will be crucial to driving a successful recovery for Yorkshire.

There are two main areas we would encourage the region’s business leaders to focus on to turbocharge their growth. It’s increasingly clear that going green isn’t just good for the planet, it’s also good for business.

Boosting net zero credentials has already become a core strategy for businesses looking to grow post Covid-19. In fact, according to figures from our most recent Sustainability Barometer research, almost half of Yorkshire businesses cite sustainability as key to growth and expansion.

And those companies with the strongest green credentials are becoming increasingly attractive to investors. In some cases, there are even incentives on offer for businesses looking to make green improvements.

It’s here that schemes such as our Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI) come into play, which offers discounted lending to firms embarking on sustainability projects to help make their green ambitions a reality.

The funding can be used to support projects of any shape or size. One example is Company Shop, which used a £4.2m CGFI loan to kickstart a major expansion drive and create more than 200 jobs.

The Barnsley-headquartered business, which buys and sells surplus stock from manufacturers to drive down waste, is now increasing its network of stores across the North of England, helping to prevent millions of products ending up in landfill every year.

We would encourage businesses to place sustainability at the heart of their business activity and investment decisions, and consider how they can implement a strategy that will set them on a path to achieving net zero. By embracing more efficient ways of operating, businesses can help customers to make greener choices, and maintain competitiveness, all while supporting growth and boosting the bottom line.

