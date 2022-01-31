Why Goxhill Meadows on the East Yorkshire coast is ranked among the UK’s top eco-friendly glamping sites by Tripadvisor

Goxhill, which offers a natural and eco-friendly experience where visitors can relax and explore the countryside, has been ranked joint first in the UK by gift and experience specialists Find Me a Gift, which has compiled a list of the top-rated and reviewed eco-friendly glamping experiences from Tripadvisor.

Goxhill, which has a five star rating and an average price per night for two people of £190, is in a hamlet close to Hornsea on the East Yorkshire coast which is 10 miles from the market town of Beverley.

The seven acre smallholding is accessed by single-track lanes and is surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland. There are a large number of footpaths and bridleways on its doorstep, including the Transpennine Trail which links the west to the east coast. It is also close to Hornsea Mere, which has SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) status and is popular with ornithologists.

Goxhill shares the five star rating with five other eco-friendly glamping sites, including Tom’s Eco Lodge on the Isle of Wight.

A spokesman for Find Me a Gift, said: "From luxurious wood cabins to award-winning camping pods, eco-friendly glamping has become one of the most popular staycations in the UK.

"It offers an experience of the great outdoors without compromising on the quality and comfort that many hotels offer."

There has been growing demand for eco-friendly glamping sites in recent years, as more Britons have decided to go on holiday close to home.

According to VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, around £19.3 billion was spent by British residents on 97.4 million overnight trips in England in 2018, with £53 billion spent on 1.4 billion domestic tourism day trip.