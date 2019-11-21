Why MeatLiquor has been named Yorkshire's favourite restaurant

Burger chain MeatLiquor has been named as Yorkshire's favourite restaurant.

Research from YouGov named the Leeds-based burger restaurant as being its favourite chain venue in the entire region.

MeatLiquor

Based in the city's Trinity shopping centre, MeatLiquor has been open for five years.

The YouGov research also showed that baked goods brand the West Cornwall Pasty Co. is the number one restaurant brand for the South West, while the South East prefer French-style bistro Côte Brasserie. Baked goods were also the favourite for the North East, who chose Greggs.

Outer London and Inner London also seem to have differing tastes, with the outer areas of London preferring sourdough pizza company Franco Manca and those towards the centre preferring Mexican eatery Wahaca.

Miller & Carter Steakhouse is the only restaurant brand to be favoured by more than one region, coming top for Wales and the West Midlands.

Italian restaurants are the favourite restaurant chains for the east, with the East Midlands preferring Strada and the East of England preferring Prezzo.

Scotland was the only region to choose a buffet style chain, Jimmy Chung’s, while the North West chose bakery chain Millie’s Cookies.

YouGov said that Brit’s most recommended restaurants chains were:

Leon (with a customer advocacy score of 55)

Miller & Carter Steakhouse (51)

Wasabi (45)

Itsu (43)

Vintage Inns (38)

Commenting on the research, Amelia Brophy, Head of Data Products said: “The difference between the most positively rated, and therefore most popular, restaurant chains around the country is stark to see and shows that tastes differ depending on where you come from.

"What is also interesting, however, is that although we may all have a favourite restaurant, the chains that we would recommend to our friends and family aren’t always the same.

"While lots of eat-in restaurants dominate the favourite list, it’s healthy and quick to serve brands that dominate the recommend list.”