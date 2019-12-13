Why new Ferrari retail centre is helping to turn Leeds into a supercar capital

A major Yorkshire car retailer will open a new Ferrari showroom next year.

JCT600 has received planning permission to build a new retail centre for Ferrari in Leeds, with a specialist vehicle preparation and repair centre.

The project represents a £9m capital investment – the highest value project ever to be undertaken by the Yorkshire-based automotive retailer - and it will create a number of jobs.

Work is due to start on the new Ferrari development in January, with completion expected in late summer 2020.

It will allow 19 new and used vehicles to be displayed over two floors, with a further 15 vehicles on display externally. It will also feature a 13 bay high tech workshop which will include a bespoke Classiche area, which will be used for the maintenance and restoration of older heritage vehicles.

The Leeds showroom will be only the third in the UK to sport Ferrari’s latest corporate identity.

Tom Armstrong, Brand Director for JCT600’s Specialist brands says: “Having partnered with Ferrari for nearly 40 years, we are proud to be building one of the first showrooms in the UK to sport the iconic marque’s latest stylish corporate ID.

“The coveted prancing horse is known as much for elegance and design as for the outstanding performance and this new facility will complement the vehicles as well as providing the best possible environment for customers to enjoy the Ferrari purchase and ownership experience.”

He added: “Our investment in this landmark facility is a further demonstration of our commitment and trust in the brand.”

In a separate development, Lamborghini also recently opened a dealership in Leeds, helping to make the city a sporting supercar capital.

The Italian brand has opened a showroom in Aire Valley Drive in Temple Green, next to the McLaren centre which opened a few weeks ago.