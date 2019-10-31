Why plans have been submitted for a 205 bedroom hotel in the heart of Leeds

Hammerson has submitted a planning application for a 205 bedroom hotel next to its retail and leisure destination in Leeds.

The plans will see the site, currently a temporary surface car park, redeveloped to provide a new anchor hotel next to Victoria Gate.

Hammerson said the submission followed on from a public consultation held last month where the response to the new hotel was "overwhelmingly positive".

The statement said: "92 per cent of residents said that they supported the plans and believed that the proposals would support the continued growth of the city and cultural quarter."

Robin Dobson, UK Director of Development and Project Management at Hammerson said: “Hammerson has a successful track record of bringing new and exciting brands to the city, and we are delighted to continue this journey with a new anchor hotel, restaurant and bar for this iconic destination. This is an important next step in our City Quarters concept, which will see us develop the area into a thriving cultural quarter.”

“It is hugely encouraging to have received such strong support for the proposals and I would like to thank the local community for sharing their thoughts with us ahead of the submission,” Mr Dobson added.

Martin Hamilton, Director of Leeds Civic Trust said: “Leeds Civic Trust is pleased to lend its support to these proposals for the Victoria Hotel, which has the potential to deliver a unique building at a key location in the city centre. After conversations with the Hammerson project team, we believe the scheme’s height, design and materials complement the existing parts of Victoria Gate and that the hotel will be a welcome addition to city centre.”

The Victoria Gate Hotel is one of the first schemes Hammerson is bringing forward as part of its City Quarters concept launched last year. City Quarters will create mixed-use neighbourhoods surrounding Hammerson’s existing destinations.

The spokesman said: "This will see Hammerson transform many of its city venues beyond pure retail into successful neighbourhoods providing homes, workspace, hotel space and public realm."

The proposed Victoria Gate hotel would sit next to Victoria Gate in Leeds city centre and regenerate the existing temporary surface car park between the Victoria Gate multi-storey car park and St Peter’s Street.