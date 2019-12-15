Why Riverside Waste Machinery in Harrogate is launching a compacting division

Recycling equipment provider Riverside Waste Machinery has announced the launch of a new dedicated compacting division.

The Harrogate-based business, which supples and services waste balers, has formed the division off the back of rising demand from customers.

Jonathan Oldfield, managing director of Riverside Waste Machinery, said: “This is not about us becoming a jack of all trades. But industry needs are evolving and we’re increasingly finding that companies – especially customers who already know and trust Riverside – are approaching us to ask if we can help with their compacting needs. The introduction of waste compactors is therefore a logical extension to our business proposition.

“I have spent three years exploring the marketplace and getting to grips with operator requirements, to get us to this stage, and the extent of the configurations available means we can satisfy hundreds of different specifications.”

The business has added three new compactor models to its range of waste machinery.

The RWM CE2000 and RWM CE3000 are two static compactors ideal for dry commercial and industrial waste and recyclables.

Riverside is also offering a portable RWM CE32/30, which is designed for supermarkets, shopping centres, food manufacturers and restaurants.

The waste compactors will be available to purchase or hire.

“We work in an exciting industry, yet one which is constantly in a state of flux,” Mr Oldfield said. “We’re therefore constantly analysing how we can improve the customer experience, from providing certified operator training and boosting on-site safety levels, to delivering cost-effective high quality baling tape, twine and wire to complete organisations’ baling requirements.

“Now we can help companies compact their waste too.”