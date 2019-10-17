Why Suma Wholefoods in Elland believes in paying its fair share of tax

A vegetarian foods and natural products wholesaler has secured an accreditation for responsible tax practices saying it is right for the business to contribute to public services.

Elland-based Suma Wholefoods has been certified as a Fair Tax Mark Business - a certification scheme launched in February 2014 that looks to encourage and recognise organisations that pay the right amount of corporation tax at the right time and in the right place.

Emma Robinson, compliance coordinator at Suma, said: “We are delighted to have received the Fair Tax Mark certification.

“Equality and sustainability are at the heart of what we do, and having a fair and transparent approach to tax is key to being a responsible business.

“The Fair Tax Mark allows us to demonstrate that we have been independently assessed and found to have an exemplar approach to tax.”

Suma is a co-operative that delivers over 7,000 products ranging from biodegradable toothbrushes to vegan chocolate truffles and organic nuts, to businesses and communities across the world.

The business has over 200 employees, who are co-owners receiving equal pay and having an equal say in the running of the business.

Ms Robinson said: “Too often tax is presented as a burden for businesses, but we’re proud to pay the tax we owe.

“We think it’s right that we contribute to the public services we rely on to operate, like road and rail infrastructure, but also the institutions we depend on as members of the community, from the NHS, to our schools, libraries and the police.”

Paul Monaghan, chief executive of Fair Tax Mark, said: “We are pleased to announce the Fair Tax Mark certification for Suma, one of the most well-known and fastest growing cooperatives serving customers across the UK and internationally.

“As part of the accreditation process, Suma has published a new tax policy that commits them to shun tax avoidance and to avoid the use of artificial tax havens.

“Suma already publish their full accounts and are committed to enhancing their tax reporting in the future.

“Their current tax charge is very much in line with the expected rate, averaging at 21 per cent over the last four years.

“Suma joins a growing hub of Fair Tax Mark businesses that are headquartered in West Yorkshire, including FTSE-listed Marshalls Plc, who are also based in Elland, Leeds Building Society, Winder Power and the Ecology Building Society. It’s clear that these organisations not only share geography but also a commitment to responsible business.

“Sadly the public is growing used to headlines about big corporates shifting profits and minimising the contributions they make to the public purse. It’s refreshing to see organisations that are proud to say what they pay.”